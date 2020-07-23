Flyover connecting Vong and So intersections to open on September 2
The section of Ring road No.2 which connects Vong an So intersections is located on Truong Chinh street (Photo: VNA)
The section stretching from Vong intersection to So intersection is nearly 2km long (Photo: VNA)
The flyover, which will be 5.1km long and 19m wide, is invested in by property developer Vingroup under the build-transfer (BT) model (Photo: VNA)
Ring Road No.2 plays a crucial role in urban planning and helps to facilitate transportation from the West to the South and East of the city, while addressing traffic congestion and promoting the local economy (Photo: VNA)
A section of the flyover through Vong intersection (Photo: VNA)
The section of Ring road No.2 which connects Vong an So intersections is in its final stage of construction (Photo: VNA)
After two years of construction, a section of Ring road No.2 connecting Vong and So intersections is expected to open on September 2 (Photo: VNA)
A view of the section of Ring road no.2 which connects Vong an So intersections from above (Photo: VNA)
Entrance to the Ring road at So intersection (Photo: VNA)