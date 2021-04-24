FM receives UN chief’s special envoy on Myanmar
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (R) and Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener (Source: baoquocte.vn)
Jakarta (VNA) - Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son received in Jakarta on April 24 Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary General on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener.
The two sides shared updates on the situation in Myanmar. Burgerner expressed her concern at the losses of human lives in the country and her hope that ASEAN will take positive steps to help settle the situation, thus bringing stability and peace to Myanmar.
FM Son took note of the efforts by the UN and Burgener herself in the matter and affirmed that Vietnam shared the deep concerns of the international community and of the UN on the unrest in Myanmar. Vietnam always closely follows the development in the country and takes an active part, together with ASEAN, in the search for the most suitable solution for Myanmar, he said.
The minister also stressed the importance of restraint, halt of violence, humanitarian support, turning to dialogue and bringing into play the central role of ASEAN in the whole process.
The only AEAN country now working as a non-permanent member of the UN Security member, Vietnam has been striving so the UN can have balanced and comprehensive discussions on Myanmar, Son affirmed. He also expressed his hope that the international community, the UN and Burgener herself will support and assist the efforts of ASEAN in general and Vietnam in particular in this issue./.