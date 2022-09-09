Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has affirmed that Vietnam always considers the European Union (EU) one of its top important economic and development partners.



During a reception in Hanoi on September 9 for Chairman of the European Parliament (EP)’s Committee on International Trade (INTA) Bernd Lange, Son stressed that Vietnam seriously delivers on commitments in the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), including those regarding sustainable development.



He added that Vietnam will continue perfecting its law related to labour as well as follow international commitments to which it is a member.



The host suggested both sides continue deepening bilateral ties via increasing the exchange of high-level delegations, effectively implementing existing cooperation mechanisms, accelerating the approval of the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement, and expanding coordination in climate change, innovation, green and digital transformation, sustainable development, renewable energy, health care and food security.



He wished they would continue working effectively together at multilateral forums, including the ASEAN-EU framework. He also welcomed the EU’s cooperation within the Mekong framework.



Lange, for his part, affirmed that the EP, including the INTA, will continue supporting Vietnam in delivering on commitments in the EVFTA as well as in expanding collaboration in sustainable development.

Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Two-way trade has thrived with an annual growth of 15 percent, making Vietnam the top trade partner of the EU in ASEAN.



On regional and global issues, Son spoke highly of the EU’s stance on supporting the peaceful settlement of disputes in the East Sea in line with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea; and the finalisation of an efficient and practical Code of Conduct in the East Sea to contribute to peace, stability and common interests./.