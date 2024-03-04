Politics Vietnam, South Africa enhance cooperation in law enforcement A high-level delegation of the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS) led by its Deputy Minister Lieutenant General Le Quoc Hung paid a working trip to South Africa from February 24 to March 1 to promote bilateral cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of law protection and enforcement.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 4 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam attends Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Türkiye Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang attended the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and held bilateral activities in Türkiye on March 1-2.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh’s Australia trip “incredibly important”: Ambassador Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski has emphasised the significance of the upcoming trip to Australia by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).