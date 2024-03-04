FM welcomes Russian First Deputy Foreign Minister
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son hosted a reception on March 3 for Russian First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs V. Titov who is in Hanoi for the 13th Vietnam-Russia strategic dialogue on diplomacy, defence and security.
Son spoke highly of the two sides’ maintenance of the strategic dialogue as an effective information exchange channel to promptly review the situation and agree on measures to promote bilateral multifaceted cooperation, especially coordination between the two Foreign Ministries.
He affirmed that Vietnam greatly values its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, built by generations of leaders and people of the two countries. He emphasised that Russia is one of the top priority partners in Vietnam's foreign policy.
The Vietnamese official expressed his wish that the two sides will maintain coordination to solve difficulties and problems, promote potential areas of cooperation, in accordance with the two peoples’ aspirations and interests.
For his part, Titov also affirmed that Russia attaches importance to its time-tested friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam. He appreciated the political trust and regular exchange of delegations at all levels as well as the diverse development of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Vietnam and Russia in recent times.
He said he hopes that the two ministries will promote their role of coordinating and promoting effective bilateral collaboration, as well as maintaining close coordination in the international arena.
The two officials agreed to continue working together in implementing bilateral cooperation in general, and between the two ministries in particular to achieve substantive results, especially in promoting the exchange of delegations at all levels and removing obstacles to strengthen economic, trade, education and training cooperation, thus contributing to the Vietnam - Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, for the benefits of the two peoples, for peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world./.