Politics Foreign Minister meets leaders of UN, countries in Geneva Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on February 26 met with leaders of the United Nations (UN) and heads of delegations to the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, while attending the session.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam seeks re-election to UN Human Rights Council Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has called on countries to support Vietnam's bid for re-election as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2026-2028 tenure.

Politics NA Chairman congratulates Cambodia on successful Senate election National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 26 sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum on the successful organisation of the Senate Election for the fifth term.