Culture - Sports Infographic Ha Noi-biggest ca tru centre of Vietnam Since Ca tru was recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent protection, Hanoi has made great efforts to revive this art form.

Culture - Sports Infographic Hue royal court music The Hue royal court music has been recognised by UNESCO as a masterpiece of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity in 2003.

Culture - Sports Infographic Largest ninth-century Shiv Linga unearthed at My Son Sanctuary Vietnamese and Indian experts unearthed a Shiv Linga dating back to the 9th century during the restoration of a Cham temple complex at My Son Sanctuary, a world cultural heritage site in Quang Nam province in central Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Infographic Famous Vietnamese born in Year of Rat On the occasion of the Year of the Rat 2020, VietnamPlus would like to introduce some Vietnamese celebrity born in the Year of the Rat in Vietnamese history.