Folk games during Tet holiday
Folk games during Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday are imbued with cultural beauties and traditional values of Vietnam.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicTet dishes that go with time
Despite changes in Tet dishes, for many families, traditional dishes have always been an integral part of Tet banquet.
See more
InfographicHa Noi-biggest ca tru centre of Vietnam
Since Ca tru was recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent protection, Hanoi has made great efforts to revive this art form.
InfographicHue royal court music
The Hue royal court music has been recognised by UNESCO as a masterpiece of the oral and intangible heritage of humanity in 2003.
InfographicLargest ninth-century Shiv Linga unearthed at My Son Sanctuary
Vietnamese and Indian experts unearthed a Shiv Linga dating back to the 9th century during the restoration of a Cham temple complex at My Son Sanctuary, a world cultural heritage site in Quang Nam province in central Vietnam.
InfographicFamous Vietnamese born in Year of Rat
On the occasion of the Year of the Rat 2020, VietnamPlus would like to introduce some Vietnamese celebrity born in the Year of the Rat in Vietnamese history.
InfographicFinal squad of Vietnam's U23 football team against UAE
Coach Park Hang-seo assigns Bui Tien Dung as major goalie in the first match of Vietnam in AFC U23 Championship. In this match, midfielder Dinh Trong will sit on the bench.