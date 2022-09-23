With a great passion to preserve the national cultural art among the younger generation, Đàm Thanh Hiền in Quan Hạ hamlet, Trung Yên commune opened a Then singing and Tinh musical instrument club in 2018.

Starting with just 8 members, the club now has 29 of all ages, ranging from 5 to 70.

Under the wholehearted instruction of Hiền, many young members can play the Tính music instrument and sing Then folk songs.

The club has hosted several performances for tourists and on special occasions both at home and elsewhere.

Then singing in the cultural and spiritual lives of the Tay, Nung and Thai ethnic groups in the northern region is considered to be singing from “Heaven”. The art form also displays longstanding historical and cultural values.

It was officially inscribed by UNESCO on the Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2019./.

VNA