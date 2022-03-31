VFF Acting President Tran Quoc Tuan (R) meets with AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa (Photo: VFF)

Hanoi (VNA) – Secretary General of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Windsor John has stated that Vietnam’s draw with Japan is a big surprise and serves as a motivation for Southeast Asian football, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) said on March 30.

He made the remark while meeting with VFF Acting President Tran Quoc Tuan within the framework of the 72nd FIFA Congress and the AFC Executive Committee meeting in Qatar.

For his part, AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa congratulated Vietnam on achievements of the men’s and women’s football squads in recent times, believing that the sector will obtain new strides in the future.

In the third round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifiers, Vietnam lost eight matches, won 3-1 over China and held Asian giants Japan to a 1-1 draw in the final match of the round.

In February, the national women’s team booked a spot in the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time./.