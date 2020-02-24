Football head coach Park Hang-seo to undergo medical supervision
Head coach of the national men’s football team Park Hang-seo and his accompanying spouse will undergo close medical supervision by the Hanoi health sector next days.
Head coach Park Hang-seo (Photo: VNA)
After arriving at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport on February 23 night, the couple had their body temperatures checked. The Hanoi Centre for Disease Control found that they had not been to coronavirus-affected areas in the Republic of Korea (RoK).
The coach is scheduled to have a working session with representatives of the Vietnam Football Federation on February 25 on activities of the football squad in the time ahead, as well as preparations for the remaining matches of Asia’s second qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
The Vietnamese squad will meet host Malaysian footballers on March 31. They will play Kyrgyzstan in a World Cup warm-up match on March 26 in Vietnam’s southern province of Binh Duong.
Vietnam are currently on top of Group G ahead of Malaysia, Thailand, the UAE, and Indonesia./.