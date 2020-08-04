Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) on August 4 decided to temporarily cancel several football tournaments amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 in localities.

They include the second leg of the qualification and final rounds of National U15 Football Championship 2020, the National U17 Football Championship 2020 finals, the National U16 Women’s Football Championship 2020, the National Women's Football Championship - Thai Son Bac Cup 2020, the National Beach Football Championship 2020, and the final round of the National Junior Football Championship 2020.

The VFF will adjust schedule for tournaments in the future based on the situation./.