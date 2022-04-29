Travel Cycling tour debuts exclusively for visitors during SEA Games 31 The Hanoi Department of Tourism and travel agency Hanoitourist on April 29 launched a cycling tour to Bat Trang pottery village in the outskirts of the capital city. It is among a variety of exploration tours designed for visitors to Hanoi during the upcoming SEA Games 31.

Travel Hanoi to launch new pedestrian zone in Son Tay The Son Tay-Xu Doai Tourism Year and the Son Tay ancient fortress pedestrian zone will be launched in Hanoi on April 30.

Tours The beauty of Song Da Reservoir in Tua Chua highlands district Tua Chua is one of two districts in Dien Bien province with areas flooded by the creation of the Song Da Reservoir. Since the completion of the Son La hydropower project, low-lying areas in Tua Chua district have been submerged. The landscape around the Song Da Reservoir, with undulating rocky mountains reflected in the water, creates a charming and enchanting picture.

Travel Int’l search volume for Vietnam tourism increases remarkably Foreign visitors’ searches for trips to Vietnam have increased significantly since the reopening of the tourism sector, according to a report from Google Destination Insights.