Korean tourists arive in the central Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

April international arrivals in Vietnam soared 2.4 times from March and 5.2 percent from the same period last year thanks to the country’s tourism reopening and international flight resumption, according to the General Statistics Office of Vietnam ( GSO ).In the first four months of this year, the number of foreigners arriving in Vietnam neared 192,400, an annual rise of 184.7 percent. Of the total, 88.6 percent came by air, increasing close to four times from 2021.During the period, tourism revenue from lodging-food and transport services grew by 5.2 percent and 10.5 percent on-year, respectively.In May, Vietnam will host the 31st Southeast Asian Games ( SEA Games 31 ) with the participation of all the 11 regional countries that are sending large delegations of athletes, officials and reporters.