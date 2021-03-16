Foreign company fined 335 million VND for environmental violations
The authorities in the central province of Thanh Hoa has fined a foreign-funded limited company 335 million VND (14,527 USD) for its violations of environmental protection regulations.
At the site of the company (Source: congly.vn)
According to a decision on the fine, Lionas Metals Co., Ltd, located in Nghi Son town’s Hai Thuong ward, had illegally buried and dumped 79.7 tonnes of domestic and normal industrial solid waste, while discharging 15cu.m of domestic wastewater into water sources per 24 hours without a permit issued by a competent State agency. It also exploited and used 15-20cu.m of water for production per day and night, also without permission.
The provincial People’s Committee has requested the violator to conduct measures to fix the environmental pollution it caused. The company ought to pay for related environmental assessment, calculation, and sample collection costs.
Lionas Metals was originally Ferocrom Thanh Hoa Co. Ltd, which was put into operation in 2014 but closed down in mid-2015.
In the end of 2018, the Japanese-invested joint stock company Lionas Fund agreed to recover the operation of the Ferocrom Thanh Hoa plant, with the original name changed to Lionas Metals in last December./.