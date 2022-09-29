Politics Party General Secretary receives Cuban Prime Minister The Vietnamese Party, State and people always appreciate and are grateful for the support and assistance of their Cuban counterparts in the struggle for national liberation and construction, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong has said.

Politics Vietnamese leaders receive Cuban PM Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz is paying an official friendship visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. On September 29, the Cuban guest was warmly welcomed by host leaders.

Politics PM welcomes and holds talks with Cuban counterpart Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a welcome ceremony for his Cuban counterpart Manuel Marrero Cruz in Hanoi on September 29. After the welcome, PM Chinh held talks with the Cuban guest.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc extends condolences to Russia over school shooting President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 29 sent a message of condolences to his Russian counterpart Vladimir V. Putin over a school shooting in Russia in which many were killed and injured.