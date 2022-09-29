Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son pays official visit to Austria
Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son (left) meets his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg. (Photo: VNA)Vienna (VNA) – Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son paid an official visit to Austria on September 28 and 29, which is an important event when the two countries are marking the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties (1972-2022).
During the visit, FM Son paid a courtesy call to President of the National Council of Austria Wolfgang Sobotka, held talks with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg, met with Minister for Digital and Economic Affairs Martin Kocher and Minister for the EU and Constitution at the Federal Chancellery of Austria Karoline Edtstadler.
During the meetings with Austrian leaders, the FM affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to the traditional friendship and cooperation with Austria. He took the occasion to propose that the two sides increase the exchange of delegations, especially those at high level, and discuss with the Austrian side measures to further expand and deepen multi-faceted collaboration between the two countries.
The Austrian leaders all affirmed respect for Vietnam’s role and position in the Asia-Pacific region, and expressed a hope to enhance the bilateral ties in politics-diplomacy, economy, trade, investment, renewable energy and health care.
The two sides noted with joy that political collaboration and regular high-level contact and visits in the past time have contributed to creating political trust between the two countries and an impetus for cooperation.
Due to the positive effect of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), trade and investment have become a bright spot in Vietnam-Austria ties, with bilateral trade reaching 3.35 billion USD, up nearly 14% from 2020.
The two sides agreed to continue with close coordination to fully tap opportunities created by the EVFTA and facilitate market access for each other’s exports.
President of the Austrian National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka, introduces the Government building to Vietnamese FM. (Photo: VNA)The Austrian side took note for consideration the Vietnamese FM’s proposal that the Austrian parliament early ratify the Vietnam-EU Investment Protection Agreement and the Austrian Government support the early removal of the EU’s yellow card on Vietnam’s seafood.
The two sides also discussed the possibility of expanding cooperation to new fields such as green finance, renewable energy and environmental protection.
Regarding international cooperation, the two sides agreed to continue coordinating and supporting each other at multilateral organizations and forums, particularly the UN and the ASEAN-EU strategic partnership.
The two sides exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, and shared the stance on settling disputes by peaceful measures based on international law and the UN Charter as well as respect for the 1992 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
During the visit, the Vietnamese FM also attended the opening ceremony of a "Vietnamese Cultural Space", the Vietnam - Austria Business Forum and a ceremony to mark the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Austria diplomatic ties, and met with officials and staff of Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Austria./.