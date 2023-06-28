Politics Vietnamese, Chinese localities strengthen border cooperation Representatives from the border guard forces of the northern province of Cao Bang and Longzhou county of China's Guangxi province held regular talks in Cao Bang city on June 28 to review their coordination in the second quarter of 2023 and discuss key tasks in the third quarter.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong meets with voters in Da Nang city President Vo Van Thuong and a delegation of National Assembly deputies of central Da Nang city met with local voters on June 28 to inform them about the outcomes of the 15th NA’s fifth session, listen to and clear up their petitions.

Politics Vietnam, Laos hold 8th deputy ministerial-level political consultation Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet and his Lao counterpart Phoxay Khaykhamphithoune co-chaired the 8th political consultation between the two Ministries of Foreign Affairs in Vientiane, Laos, on June 28.

Politics PM Pham Minh Chinh visits China’s Xiong'an New Area Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on June 28 afternoon visited Xiong'an New Area in Hebei province - 100 km southwest of Beijing, on the occasion of his official visit to China.