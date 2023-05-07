At the meeting (Photo: VNA)

London (VNA) – Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to strengthening strategic partnership with the UK.



During a working session with British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly in London on May 5, Son said President Vo Van Thuong’s acceptance of the invitation to the coronation of King Charles III by the British Royal Family is a clear testament to increased political trust and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.



He expressed his delight at the strong developments of bilateral relationship in various fields, in line with the 2020 Joint Declaration on the Vietnam - UK Strategic Partnership: Forging Ahead for Another 10 Years.



To further deepen bilateral ties in the coming time, Son proposed that both sides facilitate the exchange of all-level delegations, especially those at high level; effectively deploy bilateral cooperation mechanisms, offer mutual support at multilateral forums, actively implement the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA), boost bilateral trade and investment cooperation and encourage the UK firms to increase investment in Vietnam in areas of the UK's strengths that align with Vietnam's development orientation, such as climate change response, renewable energy, finance-banking, digital transformation, innovation, and high-quality infrastructure.



Vietnam supports and congratulates the UK on completing negotiations for the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Son said.



He proposed the UK continue assisting Vietnam in coping with climate change, especially in affected areas such as the Mekong Delta; building institutions and policies, and training human resources in the green transition and sustainable development process. Additionally, the two countries should sign an agreement on research, innovation and startup ecosystem development.



Son also sought the UK’s support in improving Vietnam’s health care capacity and building a resilient health care system.



Cleverly, for his part, thanked President Thuong for attending the coronation of the King, especially at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, saying that it reflects the growing all-around cooperation between the two countries.



Highlighting Vietnam’s increasingly important role in the region and the world, he described Vietnam as an important partner of the UK in the Asia-Pacific and thanked Vietnam for supporting the UK in its entry to the CPTPP.



He agreed on the need to build measures to continue deepening bilateral strategic partnership in an effective and practical manner that matches aspirations and ability of both sides.



The host also concurred with Son’s proposal to strengthen bilateral coordination across the board, including establishing a trilateral agricultural cooperation mechanism between the UK, Vietnam, and a third partner; supporting the strengthening of people-to-people exchange, especially in education and youth connectivity.



Regarding the East Sea issue, host and guest shared the view that ensuring security, safety, freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea plays a crucial role in peace and prosperity in the region and the world. All disputes should be settled peacefully through dialogue in line with international law, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).



They supported the observance of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the East Sea (DOC) and the efforts to achieve an effective, efficient and substantive Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC)./.