Politics Vietnam, China strive for people’s happiness, humankind’s progress: FM spokeswoman Vietnam and China have agreed to build a community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, striving for their peoples’ happiness and for the peace and progress of humankind, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said at the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on December 14.

Politics Deputy PM Tran Luu Quang receives Beninese Foreign Minister Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang received visiting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Benin Olushegun Adjadi Bakari in Hanoi on December 14.

Videos President pays pre-Christmas visit to Hue Archdiocese On December 14, State President Vo Van Thuong visited and congratulated the Archdiocese of Hue in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas season.

Politics Deputy PM hosts Lao Minister of Information, Culture, Tourism Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang hosted a reception for visiting Lao Minister of Information, Culture, and Tourism Suansavanh Viyaketh in Hanoi on December 14.