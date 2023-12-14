Foreign Ministers of Vietnam, Benin hold talks
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son held talks with his Beninese counterpart Olushegun Adjadi Bakari in Hanoi on December 14.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) and his Beninese counterpart Olushegun Adjadi Bakari exchange the MoU on cooperation between the two foregin ministries after their talks in Hanoi on December 14. (Photo: VNA)
Son hailed the official visit of the Beninese Foreign Minister as an important milestone in bilateral relations, contributing to creating new momentum for the Vietnam-Benin ties in the time ahead.
He affirmed that Vietnam wants to promote multifaceted cooperation with Benin, which is a traditional friendly partner of Vietnam in Africa.
Minister Olushegun Adjadi Bakari said Benin hopes to enhance ties with Vietnam, which is a priority partner of Benin in Southeast Asia.
The two ministers acknowledged positive progresses in some important fields in bilateral ties, but noted that they are yet to meet the expectations of leaders and people of the two countries. They agreed that there is big room for the two sides to expand collaboration, particularly in trade, investment, telecommunications, vocational training, agriculture and agricultural machinery.
The ministers reached agreement on a number of measures and plans to improve bilateral cooperation in the future.
They concurred on the need to enhance the role of the two foreign ministries in bilateral ties, increase the exchange of delegations, especially those at high level, coordinate closely at multilateral forums, effectively utilise the mechanism of political consultations between the two foreign ministries, and maximise the bridging role of Vietnam and Benin in promoting cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
Regarding economic cooperation, the two sides agreed to study the formation of sub-committees, increase the exchange of market information and trade and investment promotion activities, and further facilitate market access for each other’s strong products. They agreed to expedite the negotiations for the signing of cooperation documents in agriculture, trade and investment, thus creating a favourable legal corridor for bilateral partnership.
Following the talks, the two ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the two foreign ministries./.