Politics Party Central Committee Office nominates five candidates for 15th NA election An online conference of voters working at the Party Central Committee’s Office on March 11 approved with high consensus the nomination of Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and four other officials as candidates for the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly.

Politics Vietnam takes ensuring safety for foreigners seriously: Spokesperson Vietnam always take ensuring safety for both local residents and foreigners living in the country very seriously and will strictly punish rule violators, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics Restoring people's travel must meet pandemic prevention requirements: Spokeperson Vietnamese authorities are in talks with partners on how to safely resume commercial flights, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics Foreign Ministry spokesperson highlights Vietnam’s stance on int’l issues Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang talked about Vietnam’s viewpoints on several international issues which are drawing public concerns at the ministry’s regular press conference on March 11.