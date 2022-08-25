Foreign Ministry spokeswoman offers updates about protection of Vietnamese citizens abroad
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang provided updates on the protection of Vietnamese citizens in Malaysia and the UK at the ministry’s regular press meeting on August 25.
Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang provided updates on the protection of Vietnamese citizens in Malaysia and the UK at the ministry’s regular press meeting on August 25.
Regarding a fishing vessel with 42 fishermen from Quang Nam province detained by the Malaysian coast guard, she cited Malaysian authorities and the Vietnamese Embassy as reporting that the vessel, coded QNa 95005 TS, and its 42 fishermen were arrested on June 11 for violating Malaysia’s fisheries regulations.
Shortly after being notified, the Embassy of Vietnam in Malaysia, at the instruction of the Foreign Ministry, contacted local authorities to verify the case and ask for assistance for the vessel and fishermen. They have also contacted the fishermen to learn more information about the case and offer support.
In Hanoi, the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department met with representatives of the Malaysian Embassy to discuss the issue, asking Malaysia to treat the fishermen humanely and deal with the case in a way that matches the two countries’ friendship so the fishermen can return to their homeland.
On July 14, with support from the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, the vessel’s owner visited the fishermen and handled procedures for five citizens who are adolescents or have underlying health conditions to return home, and they were released, Hang noted.
She went on to say that under the ministry’s direction, the embassy will keep a close watch on the case, maintain contact with the fishermen and Malaysian authorities, and carry out necessary citizen protection measures to ensure the Vietnamese nationals’ rights and legitimate interests.
Regarding the May 7 fire at Bismark House Mill in Oldham, Manchester in the UK, the spokeswoman said local police had found the remains of four victims and arrested two suspects.
Authorities of the two countries are working closely to quickly identify the unnamed victims, she said, expressing deep condolences to the bereaved families and pledging to carry out necessary procedures to identify the victims and take the next steps as the families’ wish.
The Foreign Ministry has ordered the Consular Department and the Embassy in the UK to closely follow the case and coordinate with the two countries’ authorities to speed up identification and the investigation and guide the bereaved families, Hang added./.