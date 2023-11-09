Politics President to attend APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, engage in bilateral activities in US President Vo Van Thuong and his wife will lead a high-level delegation from Vietnam to attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Week in San Francisco, the US and have bilateral activities in the country from November 14-17.

Politics Vietnam keeps effective communications on economic issues with US: spokeswoman Vietnam will maintain close cooperation and regular and effective communications channels with the US share information, increase understanding and tackle outstanding problems in bilateral ties, especially in economy and trade, to help bilateral economic ties meet both sides’ interests, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang told a regular press meeting on November 9.

Politics Vietnam elected Vice President of UNESCO General Conference Vietnam was elected a Vice President of the 42nd session of the UNESCO’s General Conference, representing the Asia-Pacific, on November 8.