New General Director of the WTO Dr. Ngozi Okonjo – Iweala (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said as a responsible member of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Vietnam supports the open, transparent and rules-based multilateral system and appreciates the WTO’s central role.



At the Foreign Ministry’s regular press conference held online on February 25, Hang said Vietnam congratulates Dr. Ngozi Okonjo – Iweala on becoming new General Director of the WTO.



With experience and knowledge on finance and trade, the new General Director will succeed in leading the WTO, thus making active contributions to the global trade system, she said.



She added that Vietnam will work closely with the General Director and other members to make effective contributions to the WTO’s activities, thus effectively stepping up its reform process.



About the UK Embassy’s warning on its facebook about the increasing number of attack cases against foreigners in Hanoi, the spokeswoman said the Foreign Ministry’s Consular Department discussed with the embassy in Hanoi to clarify the warning. The ministry also worked with the Vietnamese authorities to verify information and jointly dealt with the issue.



Vietnam always pays attention to ensuring security, social safety and order for domestic citizens as well as foreigners living, studying and working in the country, thus discovering and seriously punishing violators of legal regulations, she affirmed./.