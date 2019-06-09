Foreign sport newspapers have expressed their regret for Vietnam who lost the Kings’ Cup to Curacao after penalty shootouts in Thailand on June 8. (Photo: VNA)

Several foreign sport newspapers have expressed their regret for Vietnam who lost the Kings’ Cup to Curacao after penalty shootouts in Thailand on June 8.Fox Sports Asia said it is regrettable for Vietnam as the golden dragons slipped victory to the Caribbean team.Gabrieal Tan wrote “Curacao have won King’s Cup 2019 after beating Vietnam 5-4 in a penalty shootout after both teams played out a 1-1 draw in Saturday’s final at the Chang Arena.”Following a goalless first half, Jurich Carolina fired Curacao ahead two minutes before the hour mark when he received possession outside the area and tried his luck with a speculative effort that found its way past Dang Van Lam, who might feel he could have done better to keep it out.Vietnam also had their fair share of chances throughout the 90 minutes but, as the game entered its closing stages, it looked like they had just come up short in their quest. Then with seven minutes remaining, a lovely move saw Tran Van Kien’s low cross from the right cheekily dummied by Nguyen Quang Hai into the path of Pham Duc Huy, who clinically rolled a shot into the bottom corner.With the scores level, the game then went to the dreaded penalty shootout and it was Nguyen Cong Phuong who proved to be the villain, missing the only of ten attempts when he blazed over to allow Curacao to go on and win the tournament.Meanwhile, Indonesia’s Top Skor wrote the official game ended in a draw, however, Curacao was luckier, and came out 5-4 winners after an eventful penalty shootout.-VNA