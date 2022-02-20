Society Transport Ministry shows coordination in investigation of repatriation flight-related bribery case The Ministry of Transport announced that it had directed relevant agencies to provide information and documents related to the flights repatriating Vietnamese citizens from abroad to the Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security to serve the investigation into the “taking bribery” case at the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Society Vietnamese students’ association in New South Wales maps out plans for 2022 The United Associations of Vietnamese Students in New South Wales, Australia (UAVS-NSW) held a conference to review its operation in 2021 and sketch out its plans for 2022.

Society Ministry of Transport requested to provide information about "rescue" flights The Investigation Police Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has asked the Ministry of Transport (MoT) to provide a list of "rescue" flights to repatriate Vietnamese citizens stranded overseas to serve its probe into a case of taking bribes at the Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Society Lunar New Year get-together held for overseas Vietnamese, French friends in Paris Overseas Vietnamese intellectuals and scholars and French friends gathered at an get-together in Paris on the occasion of the Lunar New Year, as initiated by NGO-FOLLIOT Thi My Hanh, head of the Vietnam section of the Vietnam legal association and bar committee in Paris.