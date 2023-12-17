Foreign tourists to Vietnam surge 3.8-fold in 11 months of 2023
Foreign tourists to Vietnam exceeded 11.2 million in the first 11 months of 2023, 3.8-fold higher than the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office.
VNA
