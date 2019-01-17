Ha Long Bay in Vietnam's northern province of Quang Ninh (Photo: VNA)



An article praising Vietnam’s timeless charm was published on the travel website www.traveldailynews.asia on January 17.Tatiana Rokou, author of the article titled “Vietnam Timeless Charm - Inspires Your Soul”, said tourism has been considered a key economic industry of Vietnam.Over the past time, the Government of Vietnam has issued a spate of important policies covering visa facilitation and improvement of tourism development environment to further develop tourism in the new international context, she wrote.The article noted that Vietnam is considered one of the most alluring destinations in Southeast Asia with a total of 15.5 million foreign arrivals, or 20 percent increase, in 2018.The country recorded the greatest growth in tourism arrivals from North Asia (nearly 5 million from China - a 23.9 percent increase; 3.5 million from the Republic of Korea – a 30.4 percent increase; and 827,000 from Japan - a 3.6 percent increase) as well as from ASEAN and European markets.Vietnam’s tourism received many international awards during last year, including the Asia Leading Tourism Destination 2018 by World Travel Awards and the Asia's Best Golf Destination by World Golf Awards.According to the author, Vietnam is a fascinating destination with a wide range of products - not just unique culture and history, but incredible cuisine, beaches, adventure products and so much more.More importantly, Vietnam is a country that understands hospitality and has the qualified labour to support the investment.Along the S-shape country, culture, nature, people's hospitality are mixed to build up many destinations such as: Sapa, Ha Long Bay, Hanoi, Trang An (Ninh Binh), Da Nang, Hoi An (Quang Nam), Nha Trang, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Lat, Mekong Delta, Phu Quoc Island, and many more.Travelers can look forward to activities throughout the year to celebrate Vietnam's spectacular islands and beaches, as well as its enduring cultural charms.The article informed that as marketing plan for 2019, Vietnam National Administration of Tourism keeps its logo of "Vietnam Timeless Charms” and intends to promote the nation's cultural and coastal assets, alongside the organisation of the National Tourism Year 2019 in Nha Trang city in the central coastal Khanh Hoa province.-VNA