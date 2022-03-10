View of a tourism area in Indonesia (https://www.channelnewsasia.com/)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has allowed foreign travellers to enter its Bintan and Batam islands without quarantine, in addition to Bali.



According to an Indonesia COVID-19 task force circular issued on March 8, international tourists can enter the two islands via Batam’s Hang Nadim airport, Batam port, Raja Haji Fisabilillah airport in Tanjung Pinang, Bintan port and Tanjung Pinang port.



To be eligible, holiday-makers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and show a negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test taken 48 hours before departure, the circular wrote.



Foreign travellers must also have a valid visa and show payment of a tourism package or hotel services in Batam or Bintan. They also need to have health insurance which covers COVID-19 treatment. They will have to undergo an RT-PCR test upon their arrival and on the third day of their stay.



During their stay, they must also use Indonesia’s COVID-19 tracing app PeduliLindungi, and adhere to health protocols such as wearing masks, keeping distance from other people, and washing their hands periodically.



The new regulation by the task force comes as Indonesia is starting to loosen its travel health protocols amid declining COVID-19 cases.



Earlier on March 7, Indonesia decided to waive quarantine for foreign visitors to Bali within the framework of a pilot programme.



The exemption of quarantine for Bali, Batam and Bintan is hoped to help the Southeast Asian nation gradually revive its tourism and aviation industries./.