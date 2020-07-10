Environment New heatwave to hit northern and central regions A new severe heatwave is forecast to hit the northern and central regions in the next few days with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Vietnam has third global geopark recognised by UNESCO The Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th UNESCO Executive Board on July 7 approved the Global Geoparks Council’s proposal to recognise Vietnam’s Dak Nong Geopark as a Global Geopark, the third of its kind in the country.

Environment Tuyen Quang boasts over 25,000 ha of certified forest The northern province of Tuyen Quang has had more than 25,000 hectares of forest granted sustainable forest management certificates in accordance with the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) standards, and is among the localities with the largest planted forest area that has received certification.

Environment Quang Binh: Over 40 animals released in national park The management board of Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park in central Quang Binh Province in collaboration with the Hanoi Wild Animal Rescue Centre released wild animals back into nature on July 5.