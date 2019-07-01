Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– Fifteen forest fires were recorded from June 26-30, ravaging over 100 ha of forest, according to the Vietnam Administration of Forestry under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).Unusual and prolonged heat waves sparked forest fires in such localities as the northern province of Ninh Binh, and Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue and Phu Yen provinces, and Da Nang city in the central region.Of note, in Ha Tinh province, forest fires struck Son Ham, Son Trung and Son Le communes of Huong Son district on June 29. The first case appeared in So Ham commune, and so far 20 places in the district have experienced fires.Nguyen Quang Tho, Chairman of the Huong Son district People’s Committee, said two forest fires happened in Son Trung and Son Le communes on June 30.The district sent more than 500 people to extinguish the fire, however, strong winds hamstrung their efforts. The fire spread to dwelling houses in Nam Son village, forcing authorities to evacuate residents to safety.Cam My commune in Cam Xuyen district was also hit by a forest fire on June 29 night, but the fire has now been temporarily controlled.The MARD has set up six working groups in the central region to help the cities and provinces in forest fire prevention and control.Localities mobilised over 6,000 people, including forest rangers, police, soldiers and local residents, along with facilities to battle the fires.The MARD and other ministries and agencies will continue to propose the Government solutions to support the localities in both short and long terms.The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Weather Forecast warned hot weather would continue this week, leaving high risk of forest fire in central Vietnam, with average temperatures of 34-37 degree Celsius.The north of the country could see heavy rain, especially in mountainous places, which may cause flash floods and landslides.-VNA