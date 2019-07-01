More than 1,000 people including firemen, police and soldiers in Ha Tinh province worked to stamp out a forest fire in Xuan Hong commune, Nghi Xuan district (Photo: VNA)

Ha Tinh (VNA) - Forest fires broke out in several locations in the central province of Ha Tinh on June 30, according to local authorities.



Phamm Tien Hung, Vice Chairman of the Nghi Xuan District People’s Committee, said by 10.30am on June 30, a forest fire in Xuan Hong commune was controlled, though relevant forces were continuing to patrol the scene in case the fire re-occurs.



Due to prolonged hot dry weather together with strong winds, forest fire prevention in the province has been a challenge.



Forest fires also struck Son Ham, Son Trung and Son Le communes of Huong Son district on June 29 night. The first case appeared in Son Ham commune, and so far 20 places have experienced fires in the district.



Nguyen Quang Tho, Chairman of the Huong Son District People’s Committee, said two forest fires happened in Son Trung and Son Le communes before dawn on June 30. The fire in Son Trung was put out whereas the fire in Son Le was still serious.



The district assigned more than 500 people to extinguish the fire, however, strong winds hamstrung their efforts. The fire spread to houses in Nam Son village, forcing authorities to evacuate residents to safety.



Cam My commune in Cam Xuyen district was also hit by a forest fire on June 29 night. The fire was temporarily controlled as of Saturday afternoon.



Previously, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged the nation and authorities to strengthen measures to prevent and fight forest fires.



The hot and prolonged dry weather is forecast for the region throughout this week and many forests are at high risk of fires.



The PM asked leaders of Ninh Binh, Thanh Hoa, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Da Nang, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Khanh Hoa provinces to implement urgent measures to prevent and fight forest fires.



He urged for adequate forces, facilities, supplies and funding, while maintaining 24/7 supervision during the dry season to detect fires and mobilise forces to extinguish forest fires quickly before they spread.



The localities were also asked to be ready to evacuate people from dangerous areas when necessary, ensuring the safety of lives and property of the people and the State and strengthening communications to raise public awareness in forest fire prevention.



Other ministries and agencies were also required to work with provinces and cities to strengthen forest fire prevention and fighting.



The Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) was told to work with local authorities and related agencies to ensure the absolute safety of the national electricity system and to avoid incidents that affect power supply.



Press agencies were tasked with implementing communications on forest fire prevention and fighting, as well as promptly delivering information on warnings and forecasts of forest fires.-VNA