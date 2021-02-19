World Ambassador stresses Vietnam’s policy of promoting women’s role Vietnam’s permanent delegation to the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) in Paris has attended the virtual launch of the Paris Hub of the International Gender Champions (IGC), during which Ambassador Le Thi Hong Van stressed Vietnam’s consistent commitment to promoting women’s role and potential.

Politics Politburo, Secretariat of Party Central Committee hold first session The Politburo and Secretariat of the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee held their first session in Hanoi on February 18 to discuss key tasks for the first quarter and the policy for purchasing and using COVID-19 vaccines.

Politics Webinar spotlights Vietnam-Switzerland relations Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan attended a webinar on Vietnam as a main speaker at the University of Applied Sciences and Arts Northwestern Switzerland (FHNW ) on February 16.

Politics COVID-19 vaccines – shared asset of international community: Deputy PM COVID-19 vaccines should be considered a shared asset of the international community, and delivered to countries at affordable prices, prioritising vulnerable groups and frontline workers in the pandemic combat, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said on February 17.