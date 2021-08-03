Hanoi (VNA) – The Supreme People’s Procuracy has issued an indictment in a bribery case involving Phan Van Anh Vu and former deputy head of the Ministry of Public Security's General Department of Intelligence Nguyen Duy Linh.



In the case, Linh was prosecuted for receiving bribes, while former Chairman of the Bac Nam 79 Construction JSC Phan Van Anh Vu was prosecuted for “giving bribes”, and Ho Huu Hoa, 37, residing in the central province of Nghe An, for “brokering bribes”.



According to the indictment, in mid-2017, Vu was under investigation for violations in a case of intentionally leaking State secrets, along with other illegal acts related to the purchase, sale and transfer of public houses and land in the central city of Da Nang and other localities.



Vu tried to access Linh through Hoa for help and information related to the cases. Later, Vu fled to Singapore after being informed by Linh that he could be detained and prosecuted.



Investigators found that Linh received a bribe worth up to 5 billion VND (217,000 USD) through Hoa from Vu./.