Former Lao leader commends former Party chief Le Kha Phieu’s contributions to bilateral ties
Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu was a loyal revolutionary and an intelligent official, former Lao Party General Secretary and State President Chummaly Sayasonea has said.
Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith visits former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu (right) during his visit to Vietnam on October 3, 2017. Photo: VNA
Vientiane (VNA) - Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu was a loyal revolutionary and an intelligent official, former Lao Party General Secretary and State President Chummaly Sayasone has said.
Upon hearing of comrade Phieu’s passing, the former Lao leader said it is a great loss to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people, as well as his family.
In any position he held, comrade Phieu completed his tasks in an outstanding manner, he recalled.
Comrade Phieu was knowledgeable about the Lao revolution and wholeheartedly supported the revolutionary path and development of Vietnam’s neighbour, he said, adding that he fought in many battles in the country.
When holding high-ranking positions in the army, comrade Phieu paid attention to meetings and exchanges with senior Lao officials, including Chummaly Sayasone himself, who was Defence Minister at that time.
The two sides met many times in a spirit of comradeship to discuss measures to boost comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States, and armies, and to exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, the former Lao leader said.
He commended comrade Phieu’s contributions to personnel training and other issues regarding national defence and security in Laos.
As Party General Secretary, he shared Vietnam’s experience in national defence and security with Laos, which helped tighten the special relationship.
Chummaly Sayasone expressed his deepest condolences to the Vietnamese Party, State, and people, and comrade Le Kha Phieu’s family.
He pledged to continue the efforts of the Lao Party and State leaders in preserving the Vietnam-Laos special relationship./.