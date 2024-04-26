Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 26 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Hoa Binh, India step up culture-tourism engagements Secretary of the Hoa Binh Party Committee Nguyen Phi Long on April 26 hosted Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Sandeep Arya, who is heading a delegation on a working trip to the northern province.

Politics Ba Ria – Vung Tau inks cooperation MoU with Japanese city The southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sanjo city of Japan’s Niigata prefecture on establishing friendship and cooperative relations for the 2024 – 2026 period, at a conference held in the Vietnamese locality on April 26.

Politics Ninh Binh expects further support from UNESCO: Provincial leader The northern province of Ninh Binh hopes to receive further support from UNESCO to preserve and promote its cultural heritage as well as better integrate into the world’s network of heritage, tourism and cultural industry hubs and creative cities, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Doan Minh Huan has said.