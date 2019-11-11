ASEAN ASEAN senior transport officials meet in Hanoi The 48th ASEAN Senior Transport Officials (STOM 48) Meeting and Associated Dialogue Partner Meetings kicked off in Hanoi on November 11.

World Thailand puts forward measures to bolster economy Thailand’s Ministry of Industry plans to launch a digital platform and big data system to facilitate the industrial sector and smooth the government’s ease of doing business next year.

World Water festival 2019 opens in Cambodia Cambodia’s 2019 water festival kicked off on November 10 with a boat race on the river in front of the royal palace being the highlight.

World Ceremony welcomes ASEAN-RoK Commemorative Summit A ceremony to welcome the upcoming ASEAN-Republic of Korea (RoK) Commemorative Summit was held in the southeastern port city of Busan on November 10, luring the participation of around 10,000 people.