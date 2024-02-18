Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra released
Former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra returns home after being released in Bangkok on February 18, 2024. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Bangkok (VNA) – Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was released on February 18, six months after his return to the country following a period of exile.
In the early morning on February 18, Thaksin left the police general hospital in Bangkok, where he received medical treatment and served six months of a one-year prison sentence.
According to the Thai Ministry of Justice, the 74-year-old former PM is among 930 prisoners approved for release this month. He qualified for parole due to being over 70 years old and suffering from a serious illness.