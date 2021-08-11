World Lao media spotlight success of President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s visit The Lao media continue running articles on the official friendly visit to Laos by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, all describing the trip from August 9-10 a success.

World Philippines sees fastest growth in over 30 years The Philippine economy posted the fastest year-on-year growth in more than three decades in the second quarters of 2021.

ASEAN ASEAN, Pacific island nations bolster labour cooperation with Australia Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh, as Chair of the ASEAN Committee in Canberra (ACC), on August 10 presided over a meeting between representatives of ASEAN nations and Pacific island countries on labour issues.

World AIIB disburses 310 mln USD loan for Indonesia’s power project The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has begun disbursing the 310 million USD loan, which was approved in February 2021, for the Indonesia national power company PT PLN.