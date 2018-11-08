Thursday, November 08, 2018 - 18:56:09

Culture - Sports

Formula One racing car on display in Hanoi

An Aston Martin Red Bull racing car is on display at Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Hanoi to promote Vietnam Grand Prix, the newest Formula One (F1) race, to be held in Hanoi in 2020.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Tran Tieu Vy prepares for Miss World 2018

Tran Tieu Vy prepares for Miss World 2018

AFF Suzuki Cup: Vietnamese players get ready for first match

AFF Suzuki Cup: Vietnamese players get ready for first match

Vietnam beauty crowned Miss Earth 2018

Vietnam beauty crowned Miss Earth 2018

Attraction of Vietnam's traditional wrestling

Attraction of Vietnam's traditional wrestling

Heritage photos unveil Vietnam's hidden charm (Part 2)

Heritage photos unveil Vietnam's hidden charm (Part 2)

Heritage photos unveil Vietnam's hidden charm (Part 1)

Heritage photos unveil Vietnam's hidden charm (Part 1)

Japanese martial art Aikido benefits children

Japanese martial art Aikido benefits children

Vietnamese folk paintings on showcase

Vietnamese folk paintings on showcase

Others