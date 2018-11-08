Formula One racing car on display in Hanoi

An Aston Martin Red Bull racing car is on display at Imperial Citadel of Thang Long in Hanoi to promote Vietnam Grand Prix, the newest Formula One (F1) race, to be held in Hanoi in 2020.
VNA
Thursday, November 08, 2018 - 16:24:00
Print
Tran Tieu Vy prepares for Miss World 2018
AFF Suzuki Cup: Vietnamese players get ready for first match
Vietnam beauty crowned Miss Earth 2018
Attraction of Vietnam's traditional wrestling
Heritage photos unveil Vietnam's hidden charm (Part 2)
Heritage photos unveil Vietnam's hidden charm (Part 1)
Japanese martial art Aikido benefits children
Vietnamese folk paintings on showcase