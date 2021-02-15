Taking sample from a worker in Hai Duong province for COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – In the past 12 hours to 6pm on February 15, 40 cases of COVID-19 were recorded, raising the national count to 2,269, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Among the new cases, 38 are in Hai Duong province and two in Hanoi.

The two newly-detected patients in Hanoi were F1 cases of patient 2229, a Japanese citizen found dead in a hotel in Hanoi on February 13.

All 38 new cases in Hai Duong are linked to the outbreak in Chi Linh district.

The same day, seven patients were given the all clear, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,541. The death toll remains at 35.

A total of 154,992 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide.

Among patients still under treatment, 43 have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2, and 31 twice./.