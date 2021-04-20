Environment PM gives green light to 1-billion-tree growing project The Prime Minister has issued a decision approving a project on growing 1 billion trees in Vietnam during the 2021 – 2025 period.

Environment ADB helps Vietnam strengthen integrated flood risk management Participants to a seminar in Hanoi on April 16 sought ways to strengthen integrated flood risk management in the context of climate change in Vietnam.

Environment Project supporting implementation of Paris Agreement sped up The Steering Committee of the project “Support to Vietnam for the Implementation of the Paris Agreement” (VN-SIPA) held its second meeting in Hanoi on April 14 with the participation of representatives from certain ministries, sectors, and localities.

ASEAN Use of hydrogen touted as a solution to carbon neutrality for ASEAN The Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA) on April 13 held a press conference to reveal outcomes of a study on hydrogen as an important part of carbon neutrality for ASEAN.