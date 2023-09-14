Business Vietnam, China’s Hong Kong boost economic cooperation Vietnam always rolls out red carpet for foreign investors, including those from Hong Kong (China) to invest in the country in the spirit of “harmonising interests and sharing risks”, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung said while attending the 8th Belt and Road Summit held in Hong Kong on September 13.

Business HCM City, IMF collaborate in green economic development Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai on September 14 proposed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) help the city define orientations for economic restructuring, climate change response activities, and green economic development trends.

Business Banks start procedures to pay dividends until year-end Many banks are starting procedures to pay dividends to shareholders from now until the end of the year.