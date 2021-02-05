Forum looks to reduce energy consumption in transport
Experts gathered at a forum in Hanoi on February 5 to discuss measures to reduce energy consumption in the transport system towards effective use of energy for economic development in the sector.
Attributing traffic congestion and exhaust emissions from old and ragged vehicles to bad air quality that threatens local health, Associate Professor Nguyen Hong Thai, vice chairman of the Vietnam union of railway transport, suggested the transport sector integrate reduction of greenhouse gas emission into transport planning and investment projects.
It is necessary to raise public awareness of measures to cut greenhouse gas emissions such as using biofuels, and limiting personal vehicles with a view to building a green public transport system, he said.
According to deputy head of the Environment Department under the Ministry of Transport Nguyen Huu Tien, development of energy-saving transportation has been integrated in the sector’s development policies.
“In the past time, the sector has paid due heed to branching out energy-saving means of transportation, while issuing regulations on stamping fuel efficiency labels to nine-seat cars and motorbikes “, he said, adding the ministry also worked with the Ministry of Science and Technology to set up and issue Vietnamese standards on fuel consumption limit for cars and motorbikes.
Tien said in the coming time, priority should be given to developing bulk carriers which are energy saving such as railway and waterway towards establishing multi-mode freight transport firms.
The transport sector should continue to outline standards on fuel consumption or several vehicles, and pen policies and a roadmap to switch the use of fossil-fuelled vehicles to those that use renewable energy, contributing to ensuring energy security and protecting the environment, he stressed./.