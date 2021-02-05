Environment Water shortage, saline intrusion forecast to be serious this year Many regions across the country, especially the Central Highlands and Mekong Delta, face risks of water shortage, drought and saline intrusion next month, according to hydro-meteorology experts.

Environment Over 1,130 wild animals rescued in 2020: ENV As many as 1,132 wild animals in Vietnam were rescued last year as 57.1 percent of the 2,216 violation cases reported by civilians handled, said the Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) on February 1.

Environment Discovery of U Minh Thuong National Park The U Minh Thuong National Park is the fifth biosphere reserve in Vietnam recognised by UNESCO and the eighth ramsar site in the country. It is a tourist site that should not be missed when visiting the Mekong delta province of Kien Giang.

Environment Vietnam improves weather forecasting capacity Vietnam has made progress in weather prediction, extending the typhoon and tropical depression forecasting and warning to between three and five days, according to the Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration.