Society Scraps of fabric turned into artworks Without using any brushes or paint, artist Nguyen Thu Huyen turns scrap pieces of fabric into works of art, mostly depicting women.

Society PM chairs teleconference on combating IUU fishing Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on October 7 chaired a teleconference on the promotion of solutions to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and preparations for the fourth inspection of Vietnam’s related efforts by the European Commission (EC) team.

Society Vietnam among countries with highest number of child displacements due to natural disasters Vietnam saw a total of 930,000 children having to leave their homes in the six-year period between 2016 and 2021 due to extreme weather phenomena such as floods, storms and drought, according to a new UNICEF report released on October 6.

Society HCM City to build 35,000 social housing apartments in 2021-2025 The southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City is striving to build 35,000 social housing apartments by 2025, equivalent to 2.5 million square metres of floor space, said the municipal People's Committee.