Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam placed among countries with the fastest clean-energy transition rates Vietnam’s solar energy production expanded to nearly 11% from about 0% in just four years, turning the country into the 10th solar power generator of the world in 2021.

Environment 20-year-old fund helps protect environment, reduce pollution The Vietnam Environment Protection Fund (VEPF) has contributed importantly to protecting the environment and reducing pollution over the past 20 years.

Environment More efforts needed to tap renewable energy potential: Ministry Energy transition will play a key role in implementing the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals, contributing to the net-zero emission target set for 2050, said Tang The Cuong, director general of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s Department of Climate Change.