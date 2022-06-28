Forum seeks to translate net zero carbon pledge into action
The Vietnam Circular Economy Forum 2022 takes place both in person and via videoconference on June 28. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Circular Economy Forum 2022 took place on June 28 with a focus on how to translate the commitment on net zero emissions into action.
Addressing the hybrid event, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha highlighted Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s message to the forum that calls for solidarity and joint actions to reduce carbon emissions towards net zero like the way humankind has responded to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Government leader also emphasised cooperation among the countries, as well as between them and international organisations so as to step up circular economy models, especially by sharing knowledge, boosting joint scientific researches, developing and transferring technology, Ha said.
Environmental and climate issues always enjoy the top priority in the agenda of the Vietnamese Party, National Assembly, and Government, along with national development programmes and plans, with the ultimate goal of protecting people’s health, ensuring the living environment’s quality, and conserving biodiversity and the ecosystem.
Building a green, circular, and environmentally friendly economy has been included in the Party’s guidelines and the State’s policies and laws, the minister said, adding that the country will encounter certain difficulties in the transition to a circular economy, but with the engagement of the entire political system and support from the whole society, the process will soon be accelerated in Vietnam.
Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha delivers his remarks at the forum. (Photo: VNA)At the forum, domestic and international partners shared some successful circular economy models in the region and the world so as to identify suitable ones for Vietnam.
UNDP Resident Representative for Vietnam Caitlin Wiesen said the circular economy is a development opportunity for the country in which investing in the governance system, developing regulations and policies to promote sustainable business practices, and gradually reducing polluting industries will help Vietnam secure green economic recovery in the future.
By making collective efforts, sharing data, knowledge and experience in an open manner, and connecting relevant parties, the mindset will be changed towards the transition to a circular economy that matches demand, history, and ambitions of Vietnamese people, she said.
Roongrote Rangsiyopash, President and CEO of Thailand’s SCG Group, said a circular economy requires strong cooperation among companies, customers, supply chains, and stakeholders in supply chains.
Enterprises of Thailand are exerting efforts to work with organisations in Vietnam to carry out many projects in this regard, he noted, expressing his belief that this will be an important part of the efforts to obtain greater sustainability targets and net zero emissions in the future./.