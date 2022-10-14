Environment Early warning, actions crucial in natural disaster risk management: official Stronger efforts and resources, including the transfer of science and technologies, along with early warning and actions will help Vietnam mitigate natural disaster risks, an official has said.

East Asian Seas countries cooperate to deal with marine plastic pollution East Asian Seas countries are current in the process of negotiating a global agreement to put an end to plastic pollution and marine plastic litter, said Pham Thu Hang, Deputy Director-General of the Vietnam Institute of Seas and Islands (VISI) on October 12.

EuroCham ready to help Vietnam build green, sustainable economy The European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) and its member businesses are ready to help the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) build policies and mechanisms to build a green and sustainable economy, EuroCham Chairman Alain Cany has said.

Vietnam, RoK exchange experience in reducing GHG emissions Vietnam always considers its response to climate change a vital issue, and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions a priority of the entire political system, an official has said.