This photo posted on the website of Foosung Precision Industry Co. shows its fluoropolymer lined products (Photo: Yonhap)

– Two Vietnamese were killed and two other workers also from Vietnam were injured in an explosion that occurred at a chemical plant in Wonju city, the east of the Republic of Korea (RoK), on November 10.The RoK’s Yonhap News Agency reported that the incident took place at around 9:45am (Korea time), sending out plumes of black smoke from the plant of the Foosung Precision Industry Co., which makes fluoropolymer lined tanks, pipes and valves.A worker in his 20s suffered third-degree burns to his face, while the other surviving worker in his 30s had second-degree burns to his legs and a broken left leg, a fire-fighting official said, adding that the two dead were taken to Wonju Medical Centre.An official of the Wonju Severance Christian Hospital said treatment was underway for the injured but did not provide any further details on their medical conditions.An official of the Foosung Precision Industry declined to give any details of the incident.This company said its fluoropolymer products are used in semiconductors, petrochemical engineering, food processing, pharmacy, papermaking and metal treatment, according to Yonhap.-VNA