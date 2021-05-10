Four-month State budget revenue goes up 7.3 percent
The factory of the Tien Hung Garment Joint Stock Company in Hung Yen province (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The State budget revenue was estimated at 543.4 trillion VND (over 23.7 billion USD) in the first four months of 2021, equivalent to 40.5 percent of the estimate and up 7.3 percent from a year earlier, said the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI).
The collection included 456.3 trillion VND from domestic revenue, equivalent to 40.3 percent of this year’s target and up 7.6 percent from a year earlier.
About 12 trillion VND came from crude oil, equal to 51.7 percent of the targeted yearly revenue from this commodity but down 34.6 percent year on year.
Another 74.5 trillion VND came from exporting and importing activities, representing 41.7 percent of the yearly target and a yearly increase of 16.5 percent.
The four-month budget collection indicated a positive and relatively uniform recovery trend in the economy, according to the MPI.
Meanwhile, it noted, about 463.7 trillion VND from the State budget was spent during the period, equivalent to 27.5 percent of the year’s planned spending.
That included 338.1 trillion VND of regular expenditure, excluding the spending on wage reforms and apparatus streamlining, equivalent to 32.6 percent of the yearly estimate and rising 1.2 percent year on year.
The MPI noted the State budget has been spent in line with plans and on schedule, meeting the demand for socio-economic development, defence - security ensuring, State management, debt repayment, social security guaranteeing./.