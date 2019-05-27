FPT Corporation has reported a 22.6 percent year-on-year increase in profit before tax and 19.4 percent increase in revenues in the first four months of this year (Photo: FPT)

Hanoi (VNA) – FPT Corporation, a leading technology firm of Vietnam, has reported a 22.6 percent year-on-year increase in profit before tax and 19.4 percent increase in revenues in the first four months of the year.



Accordingly, the company’s pre-tax profit reached 1.34 trillion (57.43 million USD) and its revenues hit 7.79 trillion VND (333.43 million USD).



The profit after tax (PAT) and PAT attributable to parent company’s shareholders were 1.1 trillion VND (47.63 million USD) and 887 billion VND (37.96 million USD), up 21.2 percent and 22.3 percent over a year.



Earnings per share were up 21.7 percent annually at 1,446 VND.



A key growth driver, the technology sector recorded revenues and profit before tax of 4.18 trillion VND (179.18 million USD) and 536 billion VND (22.93 million USD), up 22 percent and 45.3 percent.



The software outsourcing segment had revenues of 3.13 trillion VND (134 million USD), up 38.1 percent. Its profit before tax was 469 billion VND (20 million USD), up 39.6 percent.



The telecom segment’s revenues and profit before tax were 3.18 trillion VND (136.4 million USD) and 504 billion VND (21.57 million USD), up 17.6 percent and 10.8 percent.



Overseas revenues were over 3.3 trillion VND (142.38 million USD), up 35.7 percent and profit before tax was 513 billion VND (21.95 million USD), up 33.8 percent.-VNA