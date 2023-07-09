Culture - Sports Smallest wooden miniature of communal house in Vietnam The love for the village's communal house prompted a Vietnamese artisan to come up with the idea of crafting a miniature wooden house model. Spent 5 years researching and manipulating, craftsman Phan Lac Hung in Huu Bang village, Thach That district, Hanoi gave birth to a unique, micro-mahogany village communal house with a scale of 1/1,000.

Videos “Khen” - Source of pride in Mong ethnic minority culture The Mong ethnic minority people in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai are glowing with pride after their “khen” (panpipe) was recognised recently as a national intangible cultural heritage.