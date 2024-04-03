Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang (left) and Mayor of Nevers Denis Thuriot (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang paid a working visit to Nevers city of Nièvre province in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region from April 1-2, as part of activities to enhance cooperation between Vietnamese and French localities.

At a reception for the ambassador and his entourage, Mayor of Nevers Denis Thuriot briefed the guests on the city’s advantages and potential in porcelain and mechanical industries as well digital technology and innovation to overcome challenges and create conditions for sustainable development.

He also highlighted opportunities for enhancing cooperation with Vietnam, especially in industrial development and health care, expressing his hope for stronger collaboration in the areas of Vietnam’s interests and Nevers’ strengths.

For his part, Thang praised the cooperation between Uong Bi hospital in Vietnam's northern province of Quang Ninh and Pierre Beregovoy hospital in Nevers, under which the exchange of doctors for training has been carried out for many years as well as contributions of doctors of Vietnamese origin.

The ambassador suggested multiplying this cooperation model and expand partnership in other areas of Nevers’s strengths such as mechanical industry, engineer training and digital transformation.

During his trip, the ambassador held working sessions with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Nièvre province and met with mechanical and engine manufacturing enterprises serving the automobile industry; visited the Pierre Beregovoy hospital and the Institute of Automotive and Transport Engineering (ISAT), which specialises in engineering training for public transport./.