France-Vietnam Job Fair held in HCM City, offering over 200 jobs
A France-Vietnam Job Fair was held in Ho Chi Minh City on May 13 by the French Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Vietnam (CCIFV) and the Institute of Cultural Exchange with France (IDECAF).
The job fair attracts more than 600 candidates looking for more than 200 job opportunities in French companies (Photo: VNA)
The event attracted more than 600 candidates who registered to look for more than 200 job opportunities in French companies operating in the fields of information technology, commerce, retail, finance, communications, construction, services, tourism, transportation and logistics in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.
Emmanuelle Pavillon Grosser, French Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, emphasised that the job fair was one of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between France and Vietnam.
In the context of post-COVID-19 recovery, human resources training and recruitment have always been a concern of businesses.
Held since 2014, the event has provided positive support for French enterprises operating in Vietnam.
According to the French Consul General, to date, French companies have created nearly 50,000 jobs in Vietnam./.