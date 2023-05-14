Society Gathering, photo exhibition marks 50 years of Paris Peace Accords signing The General Union of Vietnamese in France (UGVF) on May 13 held a get-together and a photo exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Agreement on Ending the War and Restoring Peace in Vietnam (Paris Peace Accords) (January 27, 1973).

Society State leader meets outstanding workers in following President Ho Chi Minh’s example President Vo Van Thuong had a meeting on May 13 with 133 collectives and individuals who are role models in studying and following late President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, morality and style among civil servants, public employees, and workers nationwide.

Society Vietnam seeks stronger educational cooperation with Northern Ireland Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK Nguyen Hoang Long has made a working trip to Belfast city in Northern Ireland to foster bilateral connections and cooperation, especially in education and trade.

Videos Vietnam People’s Army-funded boarding school inaugurated in Laos A boarding culture and ethnicity school of the Lao People's Army built with Vietnamese funding was inaugurated in Vientiane on May 11. As a gift of the Vietnam People's Army to its Lao counterpart, this is one of the symbolic works of the special relationship between the two countries’ armies.