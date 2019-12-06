Francophone community described as important partner of Vietnam
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh lauded the Francophone community as an important partner of Vietnam during his talks with Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo in Hanoi on December 6.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) and OIF Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh lauded the Francophone community as an important partner of Vietnam during his talks with Secretary General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo in Hanoi on December 6.
Minh and Mushikiwabo discussed the Francophone community’s prioritised activities in the near future, measures to boost ties between Vietnam and French-speaking countries, preparations for the 50th anniversary of the OIF and the 18th Summit of the Francophonie in Tunis, the capital city of Tunisia.
Vietnam supports the Francophone community’s common efforts, especially in promoting the use of French language, economic cooperation, innovation, sustainable development, and OIF governance reform, thus better meeting expectations of its member states, he said.
Minh mentioned several proposals to step up collaboration between Vietnam and the Francophone community, especially in economic and trade cooperation with African countries, teaching French and other subjects in French language, and the UN peacekeeping activities.
Thanking the OIF’s interest in regional issues, including the East Sea issue, the Deputy PM affirmed that as an important multilateral organisation, the OIF needs to continue upholding its role in seeking solutions to uncertainties and conflicts in member states and ensuring the observance of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
Mushikiwabo, for her part, said amid uncertainties and challenges in the world, the OIF has many chances to affirm its role and voice on international issues.
She hailed Vietnam for its important role in the Asia-Pacific, especially in maintaining the presence of French language.
In order to boost ties with African countries in various areas, she suggested that Vietnam should further increase French language teaching, and pledged that the OIF will partner with Vietnam in the process, as well as in the UN peacekeeping mission and economic and trade cooperation with African countries, especially French-speaking nations./.
Minh and Mushikiwabo discussed the Francophone community’s prioritised activities in the near future, measures to boost ties between Vietnam and French-speaking countries, preparations for the 50th anniversary of the OIF and the 18th Summit of the Francophonie in Tunis, the capital city of Tunisia.
Vietnam supports the Francophone community’s common efforts, especially in promoting the use of French language, economic cooperation, innovation, sustainable development, and OIF governance reform, thus better meeting expectations of its member states, he said.
Minh mentioned several proposals to step up collaboration between Vietnam and the Francophone community, especially in economic and trade cooperation with African countries, teaching French and other subjects in French language, and the UN peacekeeping activities.
Thanking the OIF’s interest in regional issues, including the East Sea issue, the Deputy PM affirmed that as an important multilateral organisation, the OIF needs to continue upholding its role in seeking solutions to uncertainties and conflicts in member states and ensuring the observance of international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
Mushikiwabo, for her part, said amid uncertainties and challenges in the world, the OIF has many chances to affirm its role and voice on international issues.
She hailed Vietnam for its important role in the Asia-Pacific, especially in maintaining the presence of French language.
In order to boost ties with African countries in various areas, she suggested that Vietnam should further increase French language teaching, and pledged that the OIF will partner with Vietnam in the process, as well as in the UN peacekeeping mission and economic and trade cooperation with African countries, especially French-speaking nations./.